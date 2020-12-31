LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A first-of-its-kind rapid testing laboratory is being rolled out at Los Angeles International Airport on New Year’s Eve.

The new rapid testing facility will allow tests to be administered and results given within just three to five hours.

The lab, which was built out of shipping containers, is located across the street from Terminal 6.

This new lab is in addition to two satellite labs which also opened in November in the Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminal 2. They provide test results within 24 hours.

All tests cost $125.

While appointments are recommended, there are walk-up options also available. To make an appointment, click here.

LAX has been somewhat busy over the holiday season despite warnings from health officials to avoid air travel if at all possible. Just prior to Christmas, LA was seeing about 26% of the daily passenger traffic it saw during the same period in 2019.

Earlier this week, the L.A. County Public Health Department said anyone traveling outside of L.A. County will have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return. People who fly into LAX or take the train into Union Station are also required to sign a form acknowledging California’s 14-day self-quarantine recommendation.

L.A. County reported 274 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has now recorded 756,116 coronavirus cases and 10,056 deaths from the disease.