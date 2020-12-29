LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Anyone traveling outside of Los Angeles County will have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return, officials said Monday.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported that the new guideline applies to anyone who travels outside the county.

Officials did not limit the requirement to a specific mode of travel.

“Because of the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 while traveling outside of L.A County, for everyone that traveled or are planning to travel back into L.A. County, you must quarantine for 10 days,” the department said in a news release.

Under current CDC guidelines, people who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days, since it can take up to 14 days for the virus to develop.

People who fly into L.A. International Airport or take the train into Union Station are required to sign a form acknowledging California’s 14-day self-quarantine.

Through Monday, L.A. County has recorded 733,325 coronavirus cases and 9,555 deaths from the disease. L.A. County is in the midst of a surge in cases which could get even worse because of Christmas holiday gatherings and travel.

There are 7,181 coronavirus patients in L.A. County hospitals, the highest since the start of the pandemic. About 20% of those are in ICU beds. Hospitals are facing a major shortage of staffing and beds and several have issued warnings they may soon be forced to ration care.