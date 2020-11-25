LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting today, travelers arriving in Los Angeles will have to sign a form acknowledging the state’s recommended 14-day self-quarantine.
The form, which can be completed at travel.lacity.org prior to or on arrival, will greet arrivals at LAX, Van Nuys Airport and Union Station. All travelers over the age of 16 will be required to sign the form.
Public health officials have been urging people to not travel for the holidays, and the states of California, Washington and Oregon this month issued a travel advisory recommending that people avoid any non-essential out-of-state travel and the people who do travel should self-quarantine for 14 days. Los Angeles County has had a similar recommendation in place, suggesting that people who travel out of the area self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return. However, the recommendations are not mandates.
Despite warnings from state and public health officials like the CDC, AAA expects up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving.