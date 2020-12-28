LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Although it is scheduled to expire Monday, the Southern California regional stay-at-home order put in place in early December because of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases is likely to be extended.

The stay-at-home order bans nearly all private and public gatherings. It also bans restaurant dining, both indoor and outdoor. It first took effect on Dec. 7 and was scheduled to expire Monday.

The order, which applies to all 11 Southern California counties, is based on the number of ICU beds available. It was designed to take effect when a region’s ICU capacity drops below 15%.

Area hospitals have been at the breaking point for weeks, and Southern California’s ICU capacity currently sits at 0%.

“We are likely, I think it’s pretty self-evident, going to need to extend those regional dates,” Newsom said on Dec. 21.

“Based upon all the data and based upon all these trend lines, it is very likely based on those current trends that we’ll need to extend that stay at home order, (which) you recall was a three-week order when we announced it.”

Under the order, all hair salons and personal care facilities must close, along with all bars and breweries, movie theaters, cardrooms, museums and zoos. Retail stores are limited to 20% capacity, and grocery stores to 35%.

The order does however allow for religious gatherings and protests. Last weekend, Los Angeles County announced that houses of worship would be allowed to hold indoor services.

Schools which have already been given waivers to reopen campuses are allowed to continue in-person instruction.