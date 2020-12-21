LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order imposed by the state for the entirety of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

“We are likely, I think it’s pretty self-evident, going to need to extend those regional dates,” Newsom said. “… Based upon all the data and based upon all these trend lines, it is very likely based on those current trends that we’ll need to extend that stay at home order, (which) you recall was a three-week order when we announced it.”

The regional stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, was originally set to end on Dec. 28.

Newsom did not give an indication of exactly when a decision on extending the order would be made or how much longer the order would remain in place.

The Southern California region that falls under the stay-at-home order includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Most broadly, the order bars gatherings of people from different households.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities were forced to close:

indoor recreational facilities;

hair salons and barbershops;

personal care services;

museums, zoos, and aquariums;

movie theaters;

wineries;

bars, breweries and distilleries;

family entertainment centers;

cardrooms and satellite wagering;

limited services;

live audience sports; and

amusement parks.

Schools with waivers can remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which must be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants have been restricted to takeout and delivery service only and hotels are allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only.”

Churches are restricted to outdoor services and entertainment production — including professional sports — is allowed to continue without live audiences.

