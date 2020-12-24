LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Many houses of worship in Los Angeles County will be holding indoor services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day after public health officials eased pandemic restrictions last weekend.

Last Saturday, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced that indoor religious services would again be permitted, this in response to a ruling from the Supreme Court in early December. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Pasadena church which had challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom’s restrictions on religious gatherings, arguing that they violated the First Amendment.

The county said places of worship can hold services inside and outside but must practice six feet of physical distancing between households, and all attendees must wear face coverings.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which overseas Roman Catholic churches in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, announced Wednesday that it will allow its churches to hold indoor services and released a list of guidelines. Among those, choirs are not allowed and congregations are “strongly discouraged from singing.”

Bibles and other items cannot be shared and communion will only be offered “in the form of bread, on the hand.”

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. will hold two masses on Thursday afternoon with a maximum indoor capacity of 130 people each. They will hold another two on Christmas morning. The masses will also be livestreamed here.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there has been significant controversy surrounding the issue of whether houses of worship should be allowed to meet indoors. L.A. County has been engaged in multiple legal cases with churches who chose to defy orders not to hold indoor services.

Most California churches, mosques and synagogues statewide were first forced to shutter indoor services in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. They were allowed to reopen in late May, but under strict guidelines mandated by the state. Those included limiting attendance to 25 percent of the building’s capacity, or a maximum of 100 people, and requiring all congregants to wear masks and get temperature screenings.

However, in mid-July, when the coronavirus numbers began to spike, Newsom ordered all houses of worship in counties with high case rates to again halt indoor services.

Currently, Southern California is under a mandated stay-at-home order which bans all public and private gatherings except for religious services and protests. The order will run through at least Dec. 28.