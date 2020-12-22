LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large group of people gathered Tuesday to protest a new extension to the Los Angeles County stay-at-home order.

A group of more than 150 people gathered in the parking lot of the Thousand Oaks Mall around 5:30 p.m. Many were seen by witnesses not wearing masks.

The demonstrators sang various Christmas carols during the week of the holiday. Under the constitution, religious gatherings and protests are protected from law enforcement intervention.

The demonstration comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order imposed by the state for the entirety of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

“We are likely, I think it’s pretty self-evident, going to need to extend those regional dates,” Newsom said. “… Based upon all the data and based upon all these trend lines, it is very likely based on those current trends that we’ll need to extend that stay at home order, (which) you recall was a three-week order when we announced it.”

Movements like this have been happening across the nation since December 6. The protests gained traction in California when Kirk Cameron, the actor known for Growing Pains, encouraged people on Instagram to peacefully protest with song.

The movement has spread to other communities around L.A. through social media.

The regional stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, was originally set to end on Dec. 28.

Newsom did not give an indication of exactly when a decision on extending the order would be made or how much longer the order would remain in place.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 12,954 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 647,542 cases and 9,016 deaths.