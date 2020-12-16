THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Actor Kirk Cameron held a singalong in Thousand Oaks Sunday to protest California’s stay-at-home orders.
Cameron lead hundreds of Christmas carolers in a singalong protest in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall, an event he promoted on social media.
“Christmas in Community! Peaceful Protest in Song!” he wrote on Instagram.
The 50-year-old Cameron, an evangelical Christian, claimed the caroling protest was a way to celebrate God-given liberties and constitutionally-protected rights.
Cameron is best known for playing Mike Weaver on the hit 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains.”
Under the regional stay-at-home order which took effect Dec. 7 for Southern California due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, all private and public gatherings of any size are banned except for protests and outdoor religious services. It will run through at least Dec. 28.
As of Tuesday, ICU capacity in Southern California hospitals has dropped to 1.7%.
