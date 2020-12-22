CORONA (CBSLA) — A business owner is now facing a lawsuit after defying coronavirus rules and keeping her salon open during stay-at-home orders.

Lather Studio in Corona has been operating for months, and now the owner, Kira Boranian, is facing action from the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, which is attempting to revoke her license.

Boranian has been working without a mask at her salon, despite warnings to wear face coverings, and now she plans to countersue the board and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The salon owner argues that forcing salons to close is a violation of constitutional rights because the state hasn’t provided any data showing that salons are significant spreaders of the virus.

“You know what, if you’re gonna come at me, and push me basically out of a job, to close my business down, to force me to lock my doors, to not to be able to provide for my family along with the 24 other livelihoods that are in this salon, I want data proof,” Boranian said. “And they don’t have it.”

On Monday, citing rising cases across the state, Newsom doubled down on his coronavirus business closures that were set to end next week, saying instead that they will likely extend into the new year.

The stay-at-home order would keep bars, breweries, wineries, hair salons, barbershops, and personal care services closed.

Boranian created a GoFundMe to help keep salons afloat during the pandemic closures.

“It’s time to hold the state of California accountable for their unconstitutional lockdowns,” the GoFundMe account reads. “The beauty industry is one of the most sanitary industries. Your donation will help my lawyer and self fight the state and make them prove, with data that the beauty industry (nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, spas) are a risk to the spread of COVID-19. My goal is to get every salon open and every stylist back to work, without fear of another lockdown. We have to band together and get loud.”