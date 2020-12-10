LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pau Gasol, who helped power the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship runs in 2009 and 2010, says he would love to come back and play with his brother Marc.

Gasol, 40, has been out of the game after injuring his left foot in March of 2019. But he has been posting workouts on social media, and appears ready to land with a team.

After joining forces with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, the pair became close friends, famously talking trash to each other in Spanish on the court. Gasol was one of the first of Bryant’s former teammates to console his widow, Vanessa Bryant, after Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in January in a helicopter crash. He went on to give his own newborn daughter the middle name Gianna, after Bryant’s daughter, and often posts pictures and video indicating his family spends a lot of leisure time with the Bryant family.

If Gasol were to rejoin the Lakers, he would go from playing with a spiritual brother to playing with his actual brother, who signed a two-year deal with the team last month.

“There is meaning and history there. I’m not going to lie,” he said in an interview with ESPN about his desire to return back to LA. “It would be very special and now that my brother Marc is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”