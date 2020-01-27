REMEMBERING KOBE:Lakers Legend, 8 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash In Calabasas
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, Remembering Kobe Bryant


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles and the world of sports were rocked Sunday by the death of Lakers legend and global icon Kobe Bryant. Celebrities, fans and government officials immediately took to social media to express their shock and condolences.

If you have memories or thoughts about Kobe and what he meant to you, we’d like to hear stories. Send them to us on social media using #CBSLA

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1221547028708315138

Comments

Leave a Reply