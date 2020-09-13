LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Basketball star Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, honored Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his family by naming their first-born daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.
Her middle name is in memory of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who died along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven others in a January 26 helicopter crash.
“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” Gasol said in a tweet on Sunday.
Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨👩👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020
Gasol used the hashtag ‘Girl Dad,’ which was popularized after Bryant died to honor his commitment — and the commitment of other dads — to raising their daughters.
Kobe Bryant has been honored by several celebrities and long-time friends since he and his daughter, affectionately called Gigi, died in the Calabasas crash.
The other victims were Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.