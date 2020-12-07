SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Nearly all of Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under a red flag warning Monday and Tuesday because of a Santa Ana wind event which will create dangerous wildfire conditions.

The red flag warning took effect at 4 a.m. Monday and will stay in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

The windy conditions, low humidity and dry conditions will make for critical wildfire danger.

“The Santa Ana winds are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of L.A. and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph will be possible for the mountains,” the National Weather Service wrote in a statement.

This will mark the third such Santa Ana wind event in just the past three weeks. The winds could down trees and power lines, forcing Southern California Edison to potentially implement precautionary public safety shutoffs yet again. On Thanksgiving Day, and again last week, SCE shut off power to thousands of people.

As of Monday morning, 162,530 SCE customers across the Southland are at risk of seeing their power shut off. That includes 47,153 customers in L.A. County and another 33,971 in San Bernardino County. To see if your address is in the shutoff area, click here.

On the night of Dec. 2, Santa Ana winds helped spread a wildfire which broke out in Silverado Canyon area east of Irvine. The more than 7,300-acre Bond Fire, which started as a house fire before spreading into nearby brush, has destroyed at least 28 buildings. It also forced thousands of people to flee.

As of Sunday, it was 55% contained. All evacuation orders have been lifted.