IRVINE (CBSLA) – Firefighters Thursday continued to make headway against the Silverado Fire burning just east of Irvine, but mandatory evacuations still remained in effect in some areas.

The Silverado Fire has burned 13,390 acres and is 40% contained as of 8 a.m. Thursday. No homes have been destroyed.

Two firefighters were critically burned while battling the blaze and remain hospitalized at the OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. Their conditions are unknown. Both had at one point been placed on ventilators.

At the fire’s height more than 91,000 people were evacuated. However, most of those orders were lifted Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, evacuation orders remained in place for portions of Lake Forest, Jackson Ranch, Williams Canyon, Live Oak Canyon, Silverado Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

More than 1,200 firefighters are still battling the fire with the help of five water-dropping helicopters.

“Firefighters worked through the night mopping up and bolstering control lines,” CAL Fire said in a news release Thursday. “Crews will take advantage of favorable conditions today to build additional line, mop up and patrol the fire perimeter.”

The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads amid powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions. It jumped the 241 Freeway and began spreading west. Within about three hours it had exploded to 2,000 acres.

While the cause remains unknown, Southern California Edison has sent a letter to California regulators stating that a “lashing wire” may have potentially sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, at last report the Blue Ridge Fire — which broke out Monday in Corona and then spread west into Chino Hills and Yorba Linda — had burned 14,334 acres and was 30% contained. All evacuation orders for that fire were lifted Wednesday. One home was destroyed and seven more were damaged.