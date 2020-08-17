List Of Cooling Centers In Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the heat not letting up anytime soon, another flex alert will be in effect Monday afternoon and evening for all of California, with officials calling on people to voluntarily pull back on their electricity use in order ease the pressure on the state’s power grid.

The flex alert issued by the California Independent System Operator (CASIO) will begin at 3 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. every day through at least Wednesday.

The threat of rolling blackouts in the late afternoons and early evenings remains, CASIO said. The state initiated some rolling blackouts on Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2001, with most lasting no longer than 20 minutes. Southern California Edison reported that about 70,000 customers were affected by the temporary power outage from Santa Monica to Woodland Hills on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said Friday’s rolling blackouts did not affect residents of the city.

“We own our own power plants and transmission lines and had enough supply to meet demand + req’d reserve,” the department tweeted. “We encourage our customers to conserve to help state grid and reduce strain on system.”

“While LADWP has adequate supply to meet its customer demand and emergency reserves at this time, we join CASIO in urging customers to conserve energy to help the state grid and reduce the strain on neighborhood distribution systems,” the department added in a statement Sunday.

During flex alert hours, people are asked to keep their air conditioning thermostats no lower than 78 degrees and limit the use of major appliances, such as washing machines and dishwashers. You should also turn off lights and unplug cell phone chargers when not in use

Order takeout if possible and avoid using the stove or oven.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday for the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys, as well as the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

The high heat can be attributed to a strong ridge of high pressure anchored over Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, several fires continue to burn across Southern California, largest of which is the Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest. It has torched 18,361 acres and is only 12% contained as of Sunday night.