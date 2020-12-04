ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Protesters held a demonstration Friday night outside the home of the Los Angeles County Department of Health director.

About 20 people gathered in front of Dr. Barbara Ferrer’s house. This is the second time in a week that protesters were outside Ferrer’s Echo Park home. A group of 50 people was there Sunday.

The demonstrators are against tightened restrictions that prohibit gatherings and severely limit capacity at most retail establishments.

“I think, again, people everywhere have the right to protest and have the right to express themselves when they’re unhappy,” Ferrer said after the first protest. “I think, unfortunately, that can be upsetting, but that is their right, and I’m assuming that people will continue to exercise their rights. That’s just where we are right now.”

Some businesses that might be forced to shut down in the coming days, like hair and nail salons, have said this would be the third time a shutdown has happened for them since the beginning of the pandemic. Many are worried during the busy holiday season, this one will put them out of business.

“Please reconsider. There has to be a better way,” said Granada Hills salon owner Denise Johnson, of Salon Integrity, “I think if two lockdowns didn’t work, the third won’t either.”

The new restrictions come as Los Angeles County set another record Friday with nearly 9,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 8,860 new coronavirus infections on Friday, shattering the daily record of 7,854 set on Thursday.