ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s public health director said Monday that that she was undeterred in her efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, even after protesters descended on her Echo Park home to protest the latest round of restrictions

On Sunday, about 50 people gathered outside Dr. Barbara Ferrer’s home to protest tightened restrictions that prohibit gatherings and severely limit capacity at most retail establishments.

RELATED: LA County Passes 400,000 COVID-19 Cases, Marking Grim Milestone

“I think, again, people everywhere have the right to protest and have the right to express themselves when they’re unhappy,” Ferrer said. “I think, unfortunately, that can be upsetting, but that is their right, and I’m assuming that people will continue to exercise their rights. That’s just where we are right now.

“My hope is … it’s a relatively small group of folks and that it doesn’t in any way detract from what I think is the most important task in front of us right now,” she continued. “Yes, we’re asking a lot, and yes people are going to have to make more sacrifices. But if we don’t get this virus under control it will cost all of us dearly.”

The demonstration lasted about an hour and was reported to have broken up by about 5 p.m. There were no initial reports of arrests.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)