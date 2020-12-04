LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the third time in four days, Los Angeles County set another record Friday with nearly 9,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 8,860 new coronavirus infections on Friday, shattering the daily record of 7,854 set on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized remained at 2,668, the highest point of the entire pandemic. Health officials also announced 60 additional deaths.

“Los Angeles County continues to experience a pandemic that is moving in a direction that will cause significantly more suffering and deaths,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “As case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase, the number of individuals who will experience severe health outcomes will also increase.

“The best thing to do right now and in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel,” she said. “Encourage your family and friends to stay connected virtually and delay meeting in person until we are at a better place in the pandemic. Collectively, we have a chance to slow the spread and save lives.”

The new numbers brought the county’s total caseload to 430,824 and 7,843 deaths since the pandemic began.

The staggering new number of cases came as the county and the rest of Southern California stood on the verge of falling under a state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order that would go into effect if ICU bed availability falls below 15%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Southern California region could meet that trigger within days.

Under the order, which would be in place for three weeks, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

indoor recreational facilities;

hair salons and barbershops;

personal care services;

museums, zoos, and aquariums;

movie theaters;

wineries;

bars, breweries and distilleries;

family entertainment centers;

cardrooms and satellite wagering;

limited services;

live audience sports; and

amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

Some of those restrictions are already in effect in select counties.

