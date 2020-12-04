LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The father of a 12-year-boy and 13-year-old girl found dead at a Lancaster home has been arrested on suspicion of killing them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Maurice Taylor Sr. has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
The Mayor of Lancaster, R. Rex Perris, said the children were decapitated.
The situation began at 7:36 a.m. Friday when Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to a gas leak in the 45000 block of Century Circle. On arrival, two children were found dead at the scene, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports.
