LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The mother of two children who were found decapitated in their Lancaster home last year has also been for their murders, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.
Natalie Brothwell, 44, was arrested Tuesday at her home in Tucson, Ariz. She is being held at Pima County jail pending extradition back to California.
Authorities say the investigation into the grisly murders of a 13-year-old Malaka Taylor and her 12-year-old brother, Maurice Taylor Jr., in Lancaster on Dec. 4 led to information that allowed the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to file charges against Brothwell. She faces two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment.
The children’s father, 34-year-old personal trainer Maurice Taylor Sr., was arrested immediately after the murders. Authorities discovered the children’s bodies when Taylor’s clients reported he had not shown up for previously scheduled appointments and they could not reach him.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office say that two younger brothers, ages 8 and 9, were also at the home and had been shown the bodies of their slain siblings and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.
Taylor has been charged with murders and is being held on $4.2 million bail. It’s unclear when Brothwell will be brought back to California to face charges.