LANCASTER (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into the deaths of two people in Lancaster Friday morning.
The situation began at 7:36 a.m. when Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to a gas leak in the 45000 block of Century Circle.
On arrival, two people were found dead at the scene, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports. Their identities were not released. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
The exact details of the incident were not immediately confirmed. The sheriff’s department did not disclose if the deaths were believed to be suspicious in nature.