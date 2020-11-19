LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors wants new restrictions placed on businesses to be a wake-up call for those not being vigilant during coronavirus.

“We hope these actions will get the attention of individuals not using caution in social settings and encourage them to be vigilant,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger Wednesday.

Starting Friday, all restaurants will have to reduce outdoor dining to 50 percent capacity in Los Angeles County, due to new restrictions as COVID-19 numbers spike.

Barger pointed out that most businesses have been adhering to the recommendations established by public health officials.

“I want to emphasize that approximately 95 percent of businesses that have reopened have been in compliance with public health guidelines,” said Barger. “We are doing this to prevent ongoing community transmissions.”

In addition, nail and hair salons received new guidelines. All staff and customers will be required to wear a mask at all times.

“We are also asking that personal care services be limited to appointment only and limit their capacity of operations,” added Barger.

Businesses are not the only establishments with curfews in Los Angeles. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday afternoon that gatherings, movement and non-essential work must stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California counties in the purple tier starting Saturday.