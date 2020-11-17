LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California DMV is extending driver’s license permits through 2021 so student drivers will have more time to complete the requirements needed for a provisional license.
Eligible permits will be extended six months from their expiration date, or to a date 24 months from the application, whichever is earlier. The extension applies to learning permits expiring through May 2021.
Learner’s permits were extended to give student drivers more time to get their six hours of behind-the wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice, DMV officials said.
The DMV had closed its offices in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, canceling behind-the wheel drive tests and extending the deadlines for expiring driver’s licenses and permits. Behind-the-wheel drive tests resumed in June with new health and safety protocols.