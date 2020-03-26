Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close all of its field offices beginning Friday.
In a press release Thursday, the department said employees will return to work on April 1, when they will begin training to operate virtually.
While all in-office appointments will be canceled, some transactions that previously required an in-office appointment will now be available virtually, according to the DMV.
Beginning April 2, customers initially can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting the DMV website. The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person office visit.
While the offices will operate virtually, they will remain closed to the public. The DMV did not give a timeframe for when offices would re-open.