LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday it would extend driver licenses expiring during the coronavirus pandemic.
Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that expire between March and May 2020 will now be valid through May 31, 2020.
All commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and June 2020 will be valid through June 30, 2020, aligning with a recent emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Drivers do not need to take any action for the extension to go into effect and will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail, but those who wish to can request a free temporary paper extension online through the DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document the extension.
The DMV said it has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. California drivers with suspended licenses are not eligible.
Other steps taken by the DMV in the wake of the pandemic include extending licenses for drivers age 70 and older with expiring noncommercial licenses by 120 days; temporarily waiving in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020; temporarily closing DMV field offices; canceling behind-the-wheel driver tests; and suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.
The DMV will soon begin offering in-person services at regional facilities, though locations have not yet been announced.