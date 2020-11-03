LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 3.1 million Los Angeles County voters have already cast early ballots as Election Day arrived Tuesday.

As of late Monday night, over 3,187,000 Angelenos had cast their ballots, a turnout of 55.6% of all registered voters, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

It will have to be seen if L.A. County can break its turnout record from the 2008 general election, when 82% of registered voters cast ballots.

Of those who have voted so far, 2.65 returned mail ballots and about 537,000 have voted in-person.

There are over 791 vote centers across the county which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls close. The vote center concept replaces the traditional precinct system, which required voters to cast ballots at designated locations on election day.

There are also another 400 ballot drop boxes where they can drop off their mail-in ballot.

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, county election officials this year were authorized to begin opening and processing vote-by- mail ballots up to 29 days before Election Day, although no results can be released until after the polls close. In past years, counties could not begin processing any ballots until 10 days before an election. The rules were adjusted this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated surge in vote-by-mail balloting.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department will have voting-rights monitors in the field Tuesday in L.A. and Orange counties, and across the nation.

The department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.

