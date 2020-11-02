LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 2.9 million Angelenos have already cast their ballots in the general election, officials reported Sunday night.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office reported Sunday that so far 2,912,325 people have voted.
Of those, about 2.52 million were through mail-in ballots and another 391,000 were in-person voters.
This marks a turnout so far of 50.8% of all registered voters, the registrar said.
There are 791 vote centers open across L.A. County, along with about 400 official ballot drop boxes. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and again from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls close.
Several L.A. landmarks are serving as vote centers, including Dodger Stadium and the Pantages Theatre. Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei made a surprise appearance Sunday at Dodger Stadium, handing out snacks and speaking to voters and volunteers.
Nationwide, according to CBS News, more than 94 million people have already voted. That marks 67.7% of the total vote in 2016, when 138 million Americans cast ballots.