Photo Gallery: Voters Hit The Polls Across LA County On Election DayThousands of voters across Los Angeles County have hit the polls on Election Day.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series

Silverado Fire

Blue Ridge Fire

World Series Game 1: Dodgers Win!

President Trump Visits Orange County

Bobcat FireThe Bobcat Fire began at 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, September 6th north of the City of Azusa and Glendora in the Angeles National Forest.

Remembering Regis PhilbinLegendary television personality Regis Philbin has died at 88. The genial host shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

'All Black Lives Matter' Painted On Hollywood BoulevardIn a show of solidarity, volunteers painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in the middle of busy Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue as protests continue in Los Angeles in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

HISTORIC FLIGHT: Manned SpaceX Rocket Ship Blasts Off Into OrbitA rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday.

Chargers Debut New UniformsThe Los Angeles Chargers just released their new uniforms! #BoltUp

2020 Celebrity Deaths

Kobe & Gianna Bryant: A Celebration Of Life Los Angeles says goodbye to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

2020 NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

PHOTOS: Altobelli Family Honored, Remembered In Angel Stadium MemorialJohn Altobelli, his wife Keri and 13-year-old daughter Alyssa were all killed in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four others.

Fans Across The World Mourn Kobe BryantBasketball fans around the world are mourning former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Oscars 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Unforgettable Oscar MomentsSome of the most unforgettable moments in Oscar history

Lakers Return To Staples Center Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Gigi Bryant Through The YearsGianna Bryant, 13, grew up in the spotlight of her famous father, but had hoped to become a basketball star in her own right. She was killed Sunday in the crash that also took the lives of her father and seven others.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Red Carpet Fashion At The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Blue Carpet Fashion: The Stars Arrive At The Critics Choice AwardsThe 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.