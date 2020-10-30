LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Don’t throw away your shot to get a 2020 “I Voted” sticker from your favorite team or Broadway musical.
Several LA sports and entertainment venues serving as vote centers for the 2020 Presidential Election this year have printed up their own special edition “I Voted” stickers to hand out to people who show up to cast their ballots in person.
Fun 2020 #votingstickers for vote centers at #BancofCalifornia Stadium and #Pantages @CBSLA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nzedcZwJIC
— Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) October 30, 2020
Staples Center, which has been open since last weekend, is handing out both Lakers and Kings-branded stickers. The Lakers team stickers are also available at two other sponsored vote centers at Salesian and Crenshaw high schools.
Every vote counts. Cast your ballot at one of these three Lakers sponsored locations through November 3rd.
More Information >> https://t.co/3seicPajy3 pic.twitter.com/Qf9vz5umKt
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2020
Fresh out of the @LAKings @Lakers voting booths @STAPLESCenter #VOTE pic.twitter.com/Hx7psQ5giA
— ⁵𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖚𝖙𝖊𝖘𝕱𝖔𝖗𝕿𝖍𝖗𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌🇺🇸𖤐 (@ObiWanToffoli) October 29, 2020
The Banc of America Stadium is also handing out “I Voted” stickers that resemble the ones included with LA County ballots, but in LAFC colors.
SoFi Stadium’s “I Voted” sticker bears the American flag and images of the stadium and the logos of its teams, the LA Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
@UniWatch @PhilHecken it looks like this may be the #vote sticker for @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/ltoIpL9j3o
— Jakob Fox (@JakobLFox) October 24, 2020
But, perhaps the most on-brand sticker comes from the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Their sticker is printed with the “Hamilton” logo and declares “I Voted!”
Tomorrow. 10am. We Rise Up. #Election2020https://t.co/uvsekgEx4T pic.twitter.com/NpHKRitGoz
— Hollywood Pantages (@Pantages) October 30, 2020
Other venues have put up a selfie wall, so voters can capture the memory of voting at, say, the Magic Castle in Hollywood, or the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Great day to vote at @HondaCenter and grab your “I Voted” photo in front of the giant @AnaheimDucks hockey puck! #ocvote2020 #ocvotecenters2020 #protect2020 pic.twitter.com/bSUqALNzI6
— OC Registrar (@OCRegistrar) October 30, 2020
The Magic Castle is now a voting center! L.A. County residents, stop by to safely vote in-person, drop off your ballot, and even register/vote! 10am-7pm Friday 10/30 to Tuesday 11/3. Extended hours on Election Day. Vote! Vote! VOTE! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
IG @magiccastlehollywood @lacountyrrcc pic.twitter.com/8UHdHqHFg8
— The Magic Castle® (@MagicCastle_AMA) October 30, 2020
Early in-person takes place at vote centers all over Southern California. Most will be open all weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Election Day, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Completed mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at any of these vote centers.