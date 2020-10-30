LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Don’t throw away your shot to get a 2020 “I Voted” sticker from your favorite team or Broadway musical.

Several LA sports and entertainment venues serving as vote centers for the 2020 Presidential Election this year have printed up their own special edition “I Voted” stickers to hand out to people who show up to cast their ballots in person.

Staples Center, which has been open since last weekend, is handing out both Lakers and Kings-branded stickers. The Lakers team stickers are also available at two other sponsored vote centers at Salesian and Crenshaw high schools.

Every vote counts. Cast your ballot at one of these three Lakers sponsored locations through November 3rd. More Information >> https://t.co/3seicPajy3 pic.twitter.com/Qf9vz5umKt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2020

The Banc of America Stadium is also handing out “I Voted” stickers that resemble the ones included with LA County ballots, but in LAFC colors.

SoFi Stadium’s “I Voted” sticker bears the American flag and images of the stadium and the logos of its teams, the LA Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

But, perhaps the most on-brand sticker comes from the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Their sticker is printed with the “Hamilton” logo and declares “I Voted!”

Other venues have put up a selfie wall, so voters can capture the memory of voting at, say, the Magic Castle in Hollywood, or the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Magic Castle is now a voting center! L.A. County residents, stop by to safely vote in-person, drop off your ballot, and even register/vote! 10am-7pm Friday 10/30 to Tuesday 11/3. Extended hours on Election Day. Vote! Vote! VOTE! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 IG @magiccastlehollywood @lacountyrrcc pic.twitter.com/8UHdHqHFg8 — The Magic Castle® (@MagicCastle_AMA) October 30, 2020

Early in-person takes place at vote centers all over Southern California. Most will be open all weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Election Day, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Completed mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at any of these vote centers.