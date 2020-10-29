LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This weekend more voters will face a historic choice – which iconic LA entertainment or sports venue should they choose to casting a ballot at in the 2020 Presidential Election?

This year, most traditional neighborhood polls have given way to countywide vote centers where any registered voter can cast their ballot in person, regardless if they live in the area. Some of those vote centers are at entertainment and sports venues that have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ready to vote like champions?! Head out to @dodgers Stadium starting Friday through Election Day and raise your voice through your vote. #VoteSafe2020 #LAVotes pic.twitter.com/fWgpGxUzYd — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) October 28, 2020

Some vote centers will open Friday, including Dodger Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, and the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Early in-person voting could also give football fans a chance to get a look at the newest kid on the NFL’s block, the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

But other vote centers have been open since last weekend, and voters have found the experience to be easy, safe and worthy of posting on social media.

Voters who cast their ballots at Staples Center were delighted to get “I Voted” stickers from the Lakers and Kings, in addition to the ones they received from LA County.

My ballot mailer got wet because of my cats so i rolled to the staples center and was in and out with my mailer signed and turned in. Got some free lakers and kings swag too and I was inside the Staples Center which i haven’t gotten to do all year so it was a bonus. GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/fJNWnOuZhP — matphilly (@matphilly) October 28, 2020

Masks are required at most in-person vote centers, most of which will be open all weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Election Day, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Completed mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at any of these vote centers.