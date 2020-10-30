LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Iconic landmarks across Los Angeles County will open their doors Friday to serve as vote centers where Angelenos will be able to cast their ballots.

The likes of Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, the Hollywood Pantages, the Hollywood Palladium, the Magic Castle and USC’s Galen Center will open Friday, and remain open daily through Election Day.

Staples Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the Music Center, the Hammer Museum, Universal Citywalk and The Forum are among vote centers which have been open for several days now.

In total, about 650 vote centers are opening Friday across L.A. County, in addition to the 100 which opened last week.

Any registered voter in L.A. County can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of location and the voter’s home address. Residents can either use the voting machines at the center or drop off a mail-in ballot.

According to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office, nearly 2 million ballots had already been received as of Wednesday, roughly five times the number that were returned by this point in 2016’s presidential election.

According to the L.A. County Registrar, a tally of all vote-by-mail ballots, including those deposited in drop boxes, received prior to Election Day, will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

A short time later, a tally will be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Nov. 3.

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, county election officials this year were authorized to begin opening and processing vote-by-mail ballots up to 29 days before Election Day, although no results can be released until after the polls close on Tuesday.

For a map of voting centers and their hours, click here.

