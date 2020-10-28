Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – First the Lakers and now the Dodgers. There’s a lot of pressure on Los Angeles’ two NFL teams to follow suit.
The roof of SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and the Chargers, was lit up in Dodger blue early Wednesday morning to celebrate the team’s first World Series title in 32 years.
“Congrats Dodgers!” the gorgeous light display read.
The impressive $5 billion SoFi Stadium opened in September when the NFL season kicked off. However, because of coronavirus, the Rams and Chargers have been playing without fans.
The stadium will serve as a vote center for the general election beginning Friday.