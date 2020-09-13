INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A brand new open-air field at SoFi Stadium made its Sunday night football debut this weekend.
The eight-floor, three million square feet stadium in Inglewood is the indoor-outdoor stadium and will be home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The location, conveniently located near LAX but built below ground to not interfere with flights, hosted Sunday’s kickoff game between the Rams and Cowboys, where the Rams took the reigns with a 20-17 win.
While no fans are in-person this year, the stadium currently has 70,000 seats but can expand to 100,000.
Game footage can be viewed from the 120-yard long, 2.2 million pound Oculus screens positioned around the stadium.
Constructed with surrounding developmental and other attractions in mind, this $5 billion project is the center of a 298-acre mixed-use area expected to bring in tourism and local visitors.
It will host the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.
Learn more about upcoming events at SoFi Stadium here.