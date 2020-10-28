LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The City of Angels is officially “Titletown,” but the in-person team celebrations will have to wait.
The Dodgers announced Wednesday morning that they will hold their celebration “at later date.”
There had been rumblings the team may try and hold some kind of event this week at Dodger Stadium.
All this comes after a bizarre situation Tuesday in which the Dodgers pulled third baseman Justin Turner during the final few innings of Game 6 after discovering he had tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s unclear if Turner’s positive test influenced the team’s decision to hold off.
“This season was everything we believed it could be,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball. While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together!”
The Dodgers are bringing the pennant back to L.A., just a few weeks after the Lakers clinched the NBA title. The Lakers have also delayed any kind of in-person celebration or parade.
The Dodger Stadium team stores will open Thursday so that fans can get their World Series gear. Beginning Friday, Dodger Stadium will also serve as a voting center for the general election.
Both L.A. and Tampa Bay were going for the Titletown moniker, with the Lakers winning it all and the Tampa Bay Lightning taking the Stanley Cup last month.
I only hope they decided to delay the celebration because of last nights idiots