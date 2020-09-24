LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans who have been missing Dodger Stadium can maybe get their fix by casting their vote there this November.
Dodger Stadium will open up for early voting from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stadium’s Vote Center will be on the Top Deck, overlooking the quiet field and video boards.
Dodgers President Stan Kasten said the stadium, which has been closed to fans all year, is a perfect option during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Open air, social distance – it should be the most convenient place for people to come and vote,” he said. “It is the most beautiful setting.”
Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state, said out loud what everyone else planning to vote at Dodger Stadium was thinking.
“Boy, there’s gonna be some memorable selfies taken up here,” Padilla said.
Gate A will be open to voters and free parking will be available in Lot P. All registered voters in Los Angeles County will be eligible to vote at Dodger Stadium. Vote-by-mail ballots will also be accepted at Dodger Stadium.