LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrations of the Dodgers’ first World Series championship since 1988 broke out throughout the Southland Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Police Department ordered a precautionary citywide tactical alert.

Police helped drivers who attended the drive-in viewing party at Dodger Stadium get out of the area after the game and urged people to avoid the area and told residents to have identification in order to move through the area.

In East Los Angeles, a stretch of Whittier Boulevard was completely blocked by people celebrating in the streets, closely monitored by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In downtown Los Angeles and Pacoima, large sideshows cropped up with drivers doing donuts in the middle of the streets, causing smoke to rise above the cheering crowds of pedestrians.

And despite the warnings of LAPD, fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium with fireworks erupting in Echo Park and crowds packing the streets cheering and screaming as cars drove by honking their horns.

Dozens were packed onto the sidewalks at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street.

Metro bus service was delayed or detoured in certain areas due to fan celebrations.

The following lines were being detoured around street closures:

Lines 18 and 720 along Whittier Boulevard between Eastern Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard in East Los Angeles;

Lines 60, 115, 117 and 760 along Long Beach Boulevard between Tweedy Boulevard and Santa Ana Street in South Gate;

Lines 28, 30, 33, 81, 460, 728 and 910 in downtown Los Angeles;

Lines 60, 110, 251, 254, 751 and 760 along Pacific Boulevard, Florence Avenue, Slauson Avenue, Gage Avenue, Santa Fe Avenue and State Street in Huntington Park and Vernon;

Line 2, 4 and 704 along Sunset Boulevard between Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles and Alvarado Street in Echo Park.

Metro’s rail system was operating without delay.

And while there were no immediate reports of damage or arrests, LAPD urged fans to celebrate at home.

“I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let’s do it properly, let’s do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in themselves and pride in our great city,” retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully said in a video posted to the LAPD Twitter account. “Let’s show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way.”

A message to all Angelenos from @TheVinScully pic.twitter.com/3vsib2ciC4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 28, 2020

