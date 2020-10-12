LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 75 people were arrested after celebrations over the Los Angeles Lakers 17th title turned violent Sunday night in downtown L.A., with revelers vandalizing multiple businesses in the area.

Despite earnest requests from city leaders and police not to gather due to concerns over both public safety and the coronavirus, thousands of people descended on the streets around Staples Center to celebrate the Lakers win and the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant.

The crowd got out of control as the night wore on, with people setting off fireworks in the street, spraying graffiti and blocking intersections. Some started throwing rocks and bottles, which forced Los Angeles police to declare an unlawful assembly.

A Starbucks at the corner of Flower and West 9th Streets was ransacked, police said. A nearby CVS Pharmacy at 8th Street and Grand Avenue was also looted, and an iHop restaurant saw its windows broken.

The celebration had prompted the LAPD to go on a citywide tactical alert.

In total, 76 people were arrested on charges including failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer, the LAPD reported Monday.

Two people were hospitalized after being struck by less-lethal rounds fired by officers.

Eight officers were also injured. None of the injuries are believed to be serious.

More than 30 buildings were damaged, along with a public bus, police said.

“It was frightening, the noises just resonating from out here, coming into the building, were incredible — it sounded like another protest to me — and then someone reminded us that it was the celebration,” nearby resident Harold McCarthy told CBSLA.

McCarthy added that many businesses in the area have already been struggling in recent months due to the COVID-19 closures and the damage during the police brutality protests.