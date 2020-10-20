(CBSLA)- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made America happy on Tuesday night stealing a base in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn everyone free tacos from Taco Bell. But, that wasn’t the only accomplishment for the outfielder in the Game 1 of the World Series.

Betts went on to steal third base later in the same inning, before going on to score when Max Muncy grounded into a fielder’s choice.

In the next inning, Betts, who was 0-for-2 to that point on the night, got his bat going with a solo homer to right field.

THIS KID CAN DO IT ALL! Mookie Betts getting it done with his legs AND bat tonight! pic.twitter.com/I6ImhM1114 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

With that home run, Betts became just the second player in World Series history to record two stolen bases and a home run in the same game. And, in a lovely bit of symmetry, the other instance also came in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Former Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley did it in Game 1 of the 2008 World Series when he was helping the Philadelphia Phillies their first title since 1980.

2 SBs and a HR in a #WorldSeries game:

Chase Utley, 2008 Game 1 (vs Rays)

Mookie Betts, 2020 Game 1 (vs Rays)https://t.co/OGsn8xwXgk https://t.co/Xgxw9FcxGO — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 21, 2020

But, that’s not all. Betts walked in the fifth inning before stealing those two bases. The only other player in MLB history to walk and then steal two bases in the same inning of a World Series game? The one and only Babe Ruth in 1921.

Mookie Betts is the 2nd player in World Series history with a walk and multiple stolen bases in an inning, joining Babe Ruth in 1921. Ruth did so in the 5th inning of Game 2 of the 1921 World Series against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/wN6fQaO9sk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2020

Ruth did it in Game 5 of the 1921 World Series against the New York Giants. Betts and Ruth also have one other thing in common. Both players accomplished the feat after being traded away from the Boston Red Sox.