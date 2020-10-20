LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays tonight in Game 1 of the World Series.

First pitch, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, is scheduled at 5:11 PST. Ace Clayton Kershaw will start the World Series opener, just as he did the last two times the Dodgers were in the World Series.

The Dodgers have not won a World Series Championship since 1988, but hopes are high that the third time’s the charm. This is the third time the Dodgers have made it to the World Series in four years.

“I know what these guys are going through today because you dream about this from a 7-year-old when you’re playing Little League,” Dodger great and broadcaster Rick Monday said. “They’ve all got that little pit in their stomach about hey, this is gonna be Game 1 of the World Series, the biggest stage they can play on in this profession. And I wish them well because they played well enough to get there and this is a very talented team and hopefully, they have a banner here very, very soon.”

The Dodgers had the National League’s best record during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, 43-17, while Tampa Bay had the American League’s best record, 40-20.

The entire Series will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, like the NLCS. The final three rounds of baseball’s postseason are being played at neutral sites in an attempt to reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

The Dodgers World Series Game 1 roster will include 15 pitchers and 13 position players:

Pitchers (15) Position Players (13)

RHP Pedro Baéz C Austin Barnes

RHP Walker Buehler IF Matt Beaty (L)

RHP Dylan Floro OF Cody Bellinger (L)

RHP Tony Gonsolin OF Mookie Betts

LHP Victor González IF/OF Kiké Hernández

RHP Brusdar Graterol IF Max Muncy (L)

RHP Kenley Jansen OF Joc Pederson (L)

RHP Joe Kelly OF AJ Pollock

LHP Clayton Kershaw IF Edwin Ríos (L)

LHP Adam Kolarek SS Corey Seager (L)

RHP Dustin May C Will Smith

LHP Jake McGee IF/OF Chris Taylor

RHP Blake Treinen 3B Justin Turner

LHP Julio Urías

LHP Alex Wood

Dodger fans won’t be able to join their boys in blue to cheer them on in person, but Dodger Stadium is making it possible to have fans be together at a social distance by broadcasting the games in its parking lot, drive-thru style. Die-hard fans willing to brave the pandemic and make the road trip to Texas can also get one of a limited number of World Series tickets for as little as $400.