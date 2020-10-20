LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For any Angelenos looking to take a quick jaunt over to Texas to catch the Boys in Blue face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, prepare to fork out some dough, although maybe not quite as much as you may have expected.

Tickets for Game 1 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington were going for as low as around $400 for upper deck seats behind first plate, including fees, on the third party vendor site Seat Geek.

StubHub had tickets running as low as $350 for upper deck seats in the outfield.

Seats behind home plate were going for $2,600.

For context, in the 2018 World Series when the Dodgers faced the Boston Red Sox, the cheapest tickets at Dodger Stadium were going for around $600, and up to $22,000 on third-party sites.

The slight catch, however? Due to coronavirus health guidelines, tickets are only being sold in groups of four, called pods, which are separate from other pods. Tickets within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Meanwhile, a last-minute roundtrip ticket on United Airlines from L.A. to Dallas was going for just $280, including fees.

The MLB began allowing fans during the National League Championship Series between the . Approximately 11,500 tickets are available per game, with 10,550 throughut the ballpark and the other 950 in suites.

Fans must wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking. Pods are six feet apart and no closer than 20 feet from the players.

This is the first neutral site World Series in MLB history. For those who cannot make the trek, the Dodgers will be broadcasting the game on drive-in big screens from Dodger Stadium.