By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vin Scully fans were given the chance to ask the beloved sportscaster questions through the Twitter hashtag #AskVin Monday.

The 92-year-old, who recently joined Twitter, posted on Monday saying, “Hello everybody. I started social media because I really missed all of you. I’m still trying to figure this out, but I’d really love to hear your questions.”

I’ll start out by choosing five to answer next week. Please use #AskVin. Have a great day. Heartfelt Thanks, Vin,” he said.

Fans quickly started sending in their questions.

The hashtag was trending in California Monday as people continued to Tweet their questions. 

Scully called his final game in 2016. Since retiring, he has avoided the spotlight, declining to attend any of the games during the Dodgers’ World Series runs in 2017 and 2018, despite a petition by fans to have him return.

Earlier this year, he was briefly hospitalized after suffering a fall.

