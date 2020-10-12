LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vin Scully fans were given the chance to ask the beloved sportscaster questions through the Twitter hashtag #AskVin Monday.

The 92-year-old, who recently joined Twitter, posted on Monday saying, “Hello everybody. I started social media because I really missed all of you. I’m still trying to figure this out, but I’d really love to hear your questions.”

Hello everybody. I started social media because I really missed all of you. I'm still trying to figure this out, but I'd really love to hear your questions. I'll start out by choosing five to answer next week. Please use #AskVin. Have a great day. Heartfelt Thanks, Vin. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 12, 2020

“I’ll start out by choosing five to answer next week. Please use #AskVin. Have a great day. Heartfelt Thanks, Vin,” he said.

Fans quickly started sending in their questions.

Vin, we lost the wonderful player and hilarious teammate Jay Johnstone. Could you please tell a story or two about when Jay surprised you had you laughing. — Paul Vercammen (@pvercammencnn) October 12, 2020

if the Dodgers could pick one pitcher from their history to close out the 9th inning of the World Series, who would it be and why? — Joe Mathews (@joemmathews) October 12, 2020

Have you considered starting a YouTube channel where you just talk all game long about whatever baseball story comes to mind? No play by play, just 4 hours of the greatest raconteur baseball has ever known, Vin Scully. #AskVin — Robert Stock (@RobertStock6) October 12, 2020

Hi Vin. Not baseball related but I have always wanted to know. Do you like in-n-out burger? If so what is your order & the last time you had it? Go Dodgers, we miss you Vin 🐐 — Serena (@itsfedex) October 12, 2020

What is the greatest or maybe five of the greatest games youve gotten to call in your career? #AskVin — Ethan Bernstein (@EthanLBernstein) October 12, 2020

When in Kershaw’s early tenure did you start to see the stuff of greatness? Was it apparent right away? #AskVin — Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) October 12, 2020

#AskVin What is your favorite baseball movie? — The Los Angeles Patti Sheas of Florida 🌞 🐬 (@pattijshea) October 12, 2020

The hashtag was trending in California Monday as people continued to Tweet their questions.

Scully called his final game in 2016. Since retiring, he has avoided the spotlight, declining to attend any of the games during the Dodgers’ World Series runs in 2017 and 2018, despite a petition by fans to have him return.

Earlier this year, he was briefly hospitalized after suffering a fall.