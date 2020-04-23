Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retired Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has been hospitalized after suffering a fall.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retired Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has been hospitalized after suffering a fall.
The team reported Thursday that the 92-year-old Scully fell in his home Tuesday afternoon.
“He is hospitalized and is resting comfortably,” the Dodgers tweeted.
Scully took advantage of the incident to inject some of his patented humor.
“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” he said through the team.
Scully was the legendary voice of the Dodger for 67 years. He retired in 2016.