LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man has been charged in connection with the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month in Compton.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday morning at LASD headquarters in downtown L.A.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, has been charged with two counts each of premediated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Murray was arrested on Sept. 15, three days after the deputies were shot, but in connection with an unrelated carjacking and shooting which had occurred in Compton on Sept. 1, Lacey said. Forensic evidence later linked him to the shooting of the two deputies.

A ghost gun used in the shooting of the deputies was recovered by investigators, sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener told reporters.

Furthermore, Murray fled the scene of the deputies’ shooting in a black Mercedes Benz sedan, the same vehicle which Murray had carjacked on Sept. 1, Wegener said.

On the evening of Sept. 12, two sheriff’s deputies who were shot in an unprovoked ambush while sitting in their patrol car in Compton.

The deputies were in their patrol vehicle parked outside the Metro Compton Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street when a lone suspect approached the front passenger side of the car and opened fire, wounding them both.

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and her 24-year-old male partner, were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Both survived and have since been released from the hospital.

In the Sept. 1 carjacking, which occurred on Bradfield Avenue in Compton, Murray shot a man in the leg with a high powered rifle and stole his Mercedes, Wegener disclosed.

On Sept. 17, Murray was charged with one count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has since been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with the carjacking.

Murray faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Thanks to private donations, the reward for information leading to an arrest in the deputies’ shooting was estimated at over $700,000.