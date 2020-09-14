LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the manhunt of a lone gunman responsible for shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush.

The deputies were shot multiple times as they sat in their patrol vehicle at a Metro rail station in Compton. Without provocation, surveillance video shows the suspect approach the patrol car, and open fire. The suspect fled on foot. He was only described as a dark-skinned male, between the age of 28-30, wearing dark clothing. The deputies were able to radio for help.

On Saturday night, both victims underwent surgery. They were identified as a 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy.

“One is a mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband is here with them. The other one is a 24-year-old and the parents are here, the girlfriend is here. They are both out of class 437,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference, adding that both had graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

“In fact, I swore them into office 14 months ago,” he said, adding that, “these are real people doing a tough job and it just shows just the dangers of the job in the blink of an eye.” Villanueva said the attack occurred in a “cowardly fashion.”

Soon after the shooting, the department released surveillance video of the shooting via Twitter:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both deputies were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood after the shooting.

“Our female deputy was hit at least once in the jaw and at least twice in the arm,” said Ron Hernandez, the President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. “I think the male deputy was hit at least a couple of times in the arm also.”

Outside the emergency room, protesters gathered which resulted in two arrests, including that of a radio reporter. Deputies say she did not have proper credentials. A few hours later, she was released.

The LASD thanked others on Sunday night for their support following the reported ambush.

“We are humbled in the tremendous outpouring of Love, overwhelming show of support & uplifting words & acts of kindness from the public & our Brothers in Blue, both near & far, for the deputies ambushed in Compton. We remain steadfast in Fighting the Good Fight,” the tweet read

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) to at http://lacrimestoppers.org.