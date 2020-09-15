LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were shot in an unprovoked ambush while sitting in their patrol car in Compton over the weekend remain hospitalized Tuesday, while the search for the gunman continues.

On Saturday night, surveillance video showed a lone suspect approaching the front passenger side of their patrol car — while it was parked outside the Metro Compton Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street — and opening fire. The suspect then ran away.

CBSLA obtained audio of the deputies’ radio call.

“Two deputies shot in the head…bleeding out,” one of the wounded deputies told a dispatcher.

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and her 24-year-old partner, are hospitalized at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood after both undergoing surgery. Both were sworn in 14 months ago.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday, although both remain in critical condition.

“Thank God, by some miracle, no vital organs were hit even though they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview Monday.

Meanwhile, thanks to private donors, a reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman is now at $200,000, CBSLA has learned. Villanueva Monday also called on Lakers star LeBron James to donate money to the effort.

The gunman is only described as Black, 28 and 30 years-old, wearing dark clothing. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect.