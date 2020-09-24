LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Hollywood, forcing entertainment giant Disney this week to push back the release dates of several highly anticipated movies, some for up to a full year.

The Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” the Agatha Christie adaptation “Death on the Nile,” the Angelina Jolie-lead superhero ensemble “The Eternals” and Ben Affleck’s “Deep Water” have all seen their release dates delayed, according to Variety.

“Black Widow,” slated to come out in November, will now open in May 2021.

RELATED: Film Production Steadily Increasing After 6-Month Hiatus During Pandemic

“West Side Story,” set to open in December, will now open a full year later, in December of 2021.

“Thank you all so much for the support for our cast and crew concerning the delay of ‘West Side Story’ — we will see you in theaters December 10, 2021!” actress Rachel Zegler tweeted Wednesday. “It is beyond worth the wait, that we can promise.”

thank you all so much for the support for our cast and crew concerning the delay of 'west side story' — we will see you in theaters december 10, 2021! it is beyond worth the wait, that we can promise. 🤍 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) September 23, 2020

“The Eternals” has been pushed from February to November of 2021.

“Marvel made the right & responsible decision,” star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. “There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one.”

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” — whose release date was put off several times — was the first major summer tentpole to hit theaters since they began to reopen in the U.S. earlier this month. However, Angelenos still cannot see the film because theaters in the county still shuttered. Orange, San Diego and Riverside are the only counties in Southern California allowed to reopen movie theaters at this time.

L.A. County theaters remain closed because of the county’s purple status in the California’s four-tiered coronavirus metric system. Theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity once L.A. is upgraded from the purple to red tier.

Disney’s “Mulan” was supposed to come out in theaters in March. After several delays, Disney decided to pull the plug on a theatrical release and put the film out to its streaming platform Disney Plus on Sept. 4 at a price point of $30.