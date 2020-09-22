LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood labor unions and studios announced Monday that the two sides have reached a deal on coronavirus protocols as tv and film production begins to resume across Los Angeles.

The deal including mandatory testing schedules, personal protective equipment guidelines, sick pay and quarantine pay.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, reached the deal with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Hollywood Basic Crafts.

The agreement creates a zone system regarding work areas on sets and production offices.

Under the deal, actors and those they come in close contact with must be tested at least three times per week. Those working on sets, but not when performers are present, must be tested at least once per week. Workers in production areas other than the set, such as the production office, must be tested at a minimum of once every two weeks.

Remote workers associated with the production, but not working in the production environment will be tested prior to their first day of employment.

All employees will receive 10 days of coronavirus paid sick leave. The leave can be used for anyone who either tests positive, exhibits symptoms, isolates or self-quarantines, or when a member of their household tests positive.

The Los Angeles entertainment industry, which was completely shuttered by the pandemic back in March, has been desperate to resume production.

The number of filming permits filed in August was up nearly 40% compared to July, according to FilmLA, the nonprofit group which serves as the official film office for both the city and county of L.A.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)