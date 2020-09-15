LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Television and film production is ramping back up, after completely shutting down nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am glad to be back because it’s been five months since I’ve been off, and that’s been horrible” said Bob Wilkins, a construction coordinator for the show “The Neighborhood.”
He said his show is requiring weekly COVID-19 tests and mandatory mask-wearing, which helps him feel more comfortable while on the job.
Marc Malkin, the senior culture and events editor at “Variety,” said that Hollywood is taking safety seriously — which is not only good for the industry, but for the local economy.
In 2018, TV and film production brought in $6 billion in state spending, employing 18,000 actors and 29,000 crew members, he said.
According to FilmLA, the number of applications for film permits has gradually increased since productions got the green light. Still, it’s about 44% of what would be expected under normal conditions.
“All people around here were hurting as well, so I think we’re a big boost to the economy doing that,” he said.