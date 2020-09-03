LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Filming production in Los Angeles is gradually beginning to return since it ground to a halt back in March, according to new numbers released Thursday.
The number of filming permits filed in August was up nearly 40% compared to July, according to FilmLA, the nonprofit group which serves as the official film office for both the city and county of L.A.
Since mid-June, FilmLA has received 1,127 permit applications and now averages 27 applications per day.
That equates to approximately 44% of permit activity FilmLA would normally see in the summer months, prior to the pandemic, the agency said.
On-location commercial and advertising shoots have made up 52% of all permit requests, according to FilmLA. The next largest category was scripted, unscripted television and web-based television, which accounted for 18%. Music video shoots made up 11%.
Statewide film and TV production was ordered to shutter on March 20 and was not allowed to resume until June 12. FilmLA did not begin processing permits again until June 15.
Despite the signs of improvement, Hollywood continues to reel from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, San Diego County became the first in Southern California to reopen its movie theaters, just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Theaters in every other Southern California county remain closed, however.