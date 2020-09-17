LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – Attorney Eric Early and Navy veteran Joe Collins, two Republicans candidates running for Congressional seats in Los Angeles this November, were holding a vigil Thursday morning for the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were shot and wounded in an ambush over the weekend in Compton.

The prayer vigil was taking place with singer Joy Villa from 9 a.m. to noon outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. This is on the heels of a vigil which was also held Wednesday night.

Early is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) for his 28th District seat, while Collins is challenging incumbent Maxine Waters (D-North Hollywood) for her 43rd District seat.

On Saturday evening, the two deputies were sitting in their patrol vehicle parked outside the Metro Compton Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street when a lone suspect approached the front passenger side of the car and opened fire.

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and her 24-year-old partner, were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition, where they both underwent surgery. Both are expected to survive.

On Wednesday, the male deputy was released from the hospital and transferred to a long-term care facility.

“He has a long road ahead for recovery,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted. “But he’s not alone. We, as a community, are in this together.”

The latest condition of the female deputy has not been released. Both will need additional surgeries, Villanueva said.

The gunman in the unprovoked attack remains at large. Thanks to private donations, the reward for information leading to an arrest is now at over $300,000.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Office have joined the investigation.